Exhibitors wanted for World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield is seeking businesses and community organizations to be exhibitors at the 2018 World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast.

The breakfast will be hosted by MGM Springfield, and according to Spirit of Springfield President Judith Matt, is “a wonderful opportunity to showcase products and services, speak directly to consumers, distribute materials and entice them with giveaways.”

Organizations that choose to participate in the event as exhibitors will be provided with an eight foot table and cover. Community organizations will be charged $25, political campaigns will be charged $100, and business will be charged starting at $500 depending on space and location. Businesses and organizations that wish to participate as an exhibitor must register by April 16.

The breakfast, which will be on Saturday, May 12 from 8-11 a.m., has been a Springfield tradition since 1986. Admission into the event and beverages will be free, but the breakfast will cost $3 for adults and $1 for children.

For more information or to register people can go to spiritofspringfield.org/participate, email staff members at staff@spiritofspringfield.org, or call the Spirit of Springfield at 413-733-3800.