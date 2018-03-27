Environmental police want you to be careful around thin ice

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Environmental police are urging caution when you’re on or around cold waters and ice.

The reminders come after a snowmobile fell through ice in Otis last weekend.

The operator was rescued from the cold water without injury.

Falling into ice-cold water can shock your body, and you could temporarily lose the ability to swim.

Environmental police want outdoor enthusiasts to be mindful of the risks posed by degrading snow and ice this late in the season.