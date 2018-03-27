Dr. Phil – “Our 48-year-old son claims we turned him into a felon”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Carrol and her husband, Frank, claim their 48-year-old son, Paul, is a manipulative liar who refuses to get a job and has stolen over $100,000 from them.

They claim Paul has charged $10,000 worth of products to their Amazon account, forged almost $5,000 in checks, and tells them he is owed the $1 million they made from selling the family pet store.

Paul admits stealing from his parents and says he won’t stop until he gets what’s “rightfully” his. He says it’s his parents’ fault he can’t get a job because they have pressed “false” assault charges against him, and he is now considered a “violent felon.”

Can Dr. Phil help get their family back on track before they are left penniless?

