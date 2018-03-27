DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Guest Starring John Noble Trailer

(CW) – What does Grodd, young Barack Obama, and John Noble have in common? They are all in the next episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow!

With the timeline barely stable, the Legends must tackle two anachronisms at the same time to try and keep Mallus at bay. Sara (Caity Lotz) and Rip (guest star Arthur Darvill) team up to stop Grodd (guest star David Sobolov) from going after a particular target leaving Nate (Nick Zano) and Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) to stop Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) from changing her future.

Meanwhile, the Legends think they have found a way to destroy Mallus, but they will have to create an uneasy alliance with one of their enemies.

Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell and Tala Ashe also star. Ralph Hemecker directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan (#317). The episode air on April 2, 2018.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW Online:

Visit DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/DCsLegendsOfTomorrow

Like DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwlegendsoft…

Follow DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/thecw_legends

Follow DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_legendsoftom…

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/