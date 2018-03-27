Dakin Humane Society using grant money to lower pet caring costs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The grant is from the “I Am Friendly” license plate program.

Dakin Humane Society plans on putting the funds towards their low-cost spay and neuter services offered at its Community Spay-Neuter Clinic, the largest in New England.

Executive Director of Dakin Humane Society Carmine DiCenso told 22News, “So there’s lots of cats out there giving birth to cats in less than ideal conditions. So with funds from this program we’re able to do a lot of that spay, neuter for essentially close to free.”

Right now, to spay or neuter an animal at Dakin it can cost anywhere from $80 to $100.

With this grant, it could now be as low at $40 to spay or neuter your pet.