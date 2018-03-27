D.A., Springfield Superintendent to discuss school threats

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and Springfield Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick will hold a news conference Tuesday morning, to discuss a series of social media threats at Springfield schools over the past couple of weeks.

Multiple teens were arrested in connection to the threats, which worried students and parents at several schools.

At 10:30 A.M., Gulluni will talk about how Massachusetts law treats such threats, and will also provide information into the incidents that were brought to the office’s attention. Meanwhile, Warwick will explain the effects of these threats on the city’s schools.

22News will be covering the news conference, which you can watch streaming live on WWLP.com.