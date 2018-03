ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police and DEC officials are on scene after a coyote was found on the roof of the New York State Museum on Tuesday.

The DEC says wildlife technicians and Albany County Animal Control officers were able tranquilize the coyote.

The animal is being brought to the DEC’s wildlife health lab for further evaluation.

UPDATE on coyote at NYS Museum. https://t.co/j8ykDbtp3b — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) March 27, 2018

Troop G – We are aware of the coyote on the mezzanine level of the NYS Museum. The animal is contained and @NYSDEC and animal control have been contacted. pic.twitter.com/IxCRnpeEkP — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) March 27, 2018

DEC is assisting the New York State Police in addressing a coyote on the roof of the New York State Museum. Additional information will be available as DEC wildlife and law enforcement staff assess the coyote. pic.twitter.com/5zYAf4JfwH — NYSDEC (@NYSDEC) March 27, 2018