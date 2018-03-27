Community members looking forward to new attractions coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Business and community members came together Tuesday night to hear about the progress the city has made to attract more people to the city.

More than 100 people filled City Stage to hear about Springfield’s transformation into a modern metropolitan center.

Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy said a “new Springfield” is taking shape. He said increased trips between Hartford and Union Station will bring an additional 2,000 people to the city each day starting in May, and 10,000 more people will be coming to Springfield everyday since the MGM casino opens in September.

Kennedy added that the city will be opening new police kiosks and a police substation to maintain safety and security.



“It’ll make a lot of tourists a lot more comfortable, and if we have that then yes, there will be more people coming into town,” said Angel Rivera of Springfield. “But without that and the reputation Springfield has, it’s kind of a flipped coin.”



CRRC Corporation will also start rolling new rail cars off the assembly line this spring for Boston’s public transit system.

This could bring additional jobs to the city on top of those they’ve brought to Springfield already.



An increase in trips between Hartford and Union Station, and completion of the highway reconstruction project this spring should also ease access to and through the city.