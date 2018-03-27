Children’s book takes on deportation

(KUSA) A Denver author and educator is shining a light on deportation and the impact it has on children.

Maria Uribe has been an educator for 40 years and trains future teachers at University of Colorado-Denver.

She recently wrote a children’s book after a recent classroom visit where she met a 4-year-old girl who was worried her family would be deported.

“I thought this is something people need to know and the best way is through a book,” said Uribe.

So, she wrote “Todos vamos estar bien” or “We’re Going to be Alright.”

The children’s book tells the story of Maira, a little girl who learns her mother and grandmother will be deported.

Uribe tells the story in English and Spanish.

She hopes it helps children who are going through similar situations know they’re not alone.

Read more: https://on9news.tv/2GgDoW3