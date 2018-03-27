Carrot cake muffins

By Published: Updated:

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, taught us how to bake carrot cake muffins for your Easter Sunday brunch.

 

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Oat Flour
  • 1 tsp. Baking Soda
  • 1 ½ tsp. Ground Cinnamon
  • ½ tsp. Baking Powder
  • ¼ tsp. Ground Nutmeg
  • ½ tsp. Ground Ginger
  • ¼ tsp. Salt
  • 1 Egg
  • ¾ cup Carrots, grated
  • ½ cup Dark Brown Sugar, tightly packed
  • 1/3 cup Plain Greek Yogurt
  • 1 ¼ tsp. Pure Vanilla Extract
  • ½ cup Crushed Pineapple, drained
  • Optional: ½ cup of raisins or chopped nuts such as almonds or walnuts

Directions:

  • Preheat the oven to 400ᵒ and line a muffin tin with cup liners.
  • In a large bowl, mix together the oat flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
  • In a smaller bowl whisk together the egg, brown sugar, yogurt, pineapple and vanilla until fully combined.
  • Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients until well mixed. Fold in the carrots. (Raisins and nuts if using) Fill the muffin liners ¾ of the way full.
  • Bake for 15-17 minutes.
  • Frosting:In a small bowl whisk together 8 oz. Whipped Cream Cheese with 3 tbs. Honey and 1 tsp. Vanilla.