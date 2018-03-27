Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, taught us how to bake carrot cake muffins for your Easter Sunday brunch.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Oat Flour
- 1 tsp. Baking Soda
- 1 ½ tsp. Ground Cinnamon
- ½ tsp. Baking Powder
- ¼ tsp. Ground Nutmeg
- ½ tsp. Ground Ginger
- ¼ tsp. Salt
- 1 Egg
- ¾ cup Carrots, grated
- ½ cup Dark Brown Sugar, tightly packed
- 1/3 cup Plain Greek Yogurt
- 1 ¼ tsp. Pure Vanilla Extract
- ½ cup Crushed Pineapple, drained
- Optional: ½ cup of raisins or chopped nuts such as almonds or walnuts
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400ᵒ and line a muffin tin with cup liners.
- In a large bowl, mix together the oat flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
- In a smaller bowl whisk together the egg, brown sugar, yogurt, pineapple and vanilla until fully combined.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients until well mixed. Fold in the carrots. (Raisins and nuts if using) Fill the muffin liners ¾ of the way full.
- Bake for 15-17 minutes.
- Frosting:In a small bowl whisk together 8 oz. Whipped Cream Cheese with 3 tbs. Honey and 1 tsp. Vanilla.