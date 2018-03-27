Amherst voters considering big changes to town government

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst residents will vote Tuesday on whether or not to change their town charter; a move that would greatly change the way in which the Hampshire County community is governed.

Currently, Amherst’s legislative body consists of 240 town meeting members. The new town charter seeks to install a 13-member town council to replace the representative town meeting. Under the proposed new charter, voters would also rank their candidates in order of preference.

Some residents told 22News they think the change would better represent voters, while others contend that this would eliminate checks and balances in their government.

If the new charter passes, each voter would be represented by two district representatives and three at-large members. The change would also move the town’s annual election from March to November, in an effort to bring more voters to the polls.

Amherst will keep its town manager, regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s election.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.