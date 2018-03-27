Abandoned Chinese space station expected to fall back to Earth

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An out-of-control Chinese space station that has been abandoned for years is expected to plunge to the earth some time in the next week.

The debris from the station is likely to plunge into the ocean or on uninhabited land. The space station weighs nearly 10 tons and is about the size of a school bus.

It may be possible to see streaks similar to a meteor shower across the sky when it finally enters the atmosphere.

Amherst resident Emily Howard told 22News she’s not worried.

“I don’t think immediately I don’t feel concerned, but I would want to understand how these trajectory’s work and how fast something like that might burn up so questions come to my mind more,” Howard said.

The probability that a specific person will be struck by the Chinese space station is about one million times smaller than the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot.

Experts say they expect the station to fall from orbit some time between March 29 and April 4.