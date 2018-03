SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 57-year-old man is dead after police say he fell three stories from an apartment building on State Street Monday night.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the man fell down three stories trying to enter his apartment through a window around 7 p.m. at 400 State Street.

The 57-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead moments later.

No further details were available.