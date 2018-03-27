1 dead, 1 seriously injured after Wales car accident

WALES, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman died and a man is seriously injured after a car accident on Stafford Road in Wales Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police Lt. Thomas Ryan told 22News the woman, a 34-year-old Wales resident, was driving on Stafford Road at around 9:00 a.m., when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.

Ryan said she was taken by ambulance to Wales Elementary School, where a medical helicopter picked her up and took her to UMass Medical Center in Worcester. She did not survive her injuries.

Ryan told 22News the woman’s passenger, a 31-year-old man from Wales, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police are still looking into what led up to the crash.