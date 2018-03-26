Ware Man facing charges for misleading police in West Brookfield murders

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ware man is facing charges after police say he gave them misleading information involving the West Brookfield investigation.

Tim Connolly of the Worcester District Attorney’s office told 22News 31-year-old Matthew Locke was arraigned in East Brookfield District Court Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation.

Locke was held on $10,000 bail.

Another hearing with a judge has been scheduled for April 24.