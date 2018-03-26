Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot fourth largest in game’s history

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday is estimated to be $458 million, the fourth highest jackpot in the game’s history.

According to Massachusetts State Lottery Spokesperson Christian Teja, Tuesday’s drawing will be the game’s twenty-third drawing since the Mega Millions prize was last claimed on January 5. Tuesday’s jackpot is also the largest one since a winning $536 million ticket was sold in Indiana in July of 2016.

The jackpot has a cash option prize which is estimated to be about $274.5 million. Tickets for Tuesday’s drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. and the drawing will be held at 11 p.m.

Massachusetts State Lottery

Game Cost of Ticket Deadline to Purchase Time of Drawing

Mega Millions $2 Tuesday, 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, 11:00 p.m.