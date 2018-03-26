Thomas Aquinas College delays its opening date

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – California-based Thomas Aquinas College won’t be accepting students to their Northfield campus this coming school year, after all.

Thomas Aquinas College said they were a little too ambitious in setting their opening date for this fall.

They received the campus as a gift from the National Christian Foundation last year. The college received 22 of the Northfield campus’ 40 buildings, but they only intend to use 11 at first.

The campus used to be home of the Northfield/Mount Herman School, before it moved to Gill in 2005.

“It gives us something to look forward too,” Northfield resident Nancy St. Germain told 22News. “It’s going to be a nice addition. I’m really really looking forward to it.”

Thomas Aquinas College Director of College Relations Anne Forsyth told 22News that the college is waiting on state approval to operate the Northfield campus.

Forsyth said they’ll enroll 36 students when they open in August of 2019 and will add students over the next four years.