Springfield’s historic Paramount Theater to undergo $41M in renovations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s historic Paramount Theater will be brought back to it’s original luster.

The New England Farm Workers Council owns the Paramount and the historic Massasoit building. Work on revitalizing both historic structures will begin in June and the project is expected to take 21 months and $41 million to complete.

22News got a look inside the historic Paramount, which has been vacant since 2014 when the Hippodrome nightclub closed its doors.

Original Tiffany chandeliers and fixtures will be restored along with murals and the original organ…all to bring the 1,750 seat performance hall back to life.

The Massasoit building with be renovated to reopen once again as an 85 room boutique hotel.

“I’m proud to be taking on this challenge,” said Heriberto Flores, executive director of New England Farm Workers Council. “I know there will be a lot of nightmares. But if it was easy, everybody would be doing it. This is like a museum in itself so this has to be respected and protected. This is a good lady right here. She’s solid.”

Once restored and reopened, it’s estimated the project will bring 73 new jobs to the city and will obviously help to eliminate blight.

The project is being funded through a series or state and federal grants.

