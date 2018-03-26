Springfield PD: Man got into undercover police car in attempt to evade police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man Saturday night after he allegedly jumped into an undercover police car in an attempt to evade other police officers.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 25-year-old Angel Valdes was first spotted by police in a pickup truck they had been following at approximately 10:10 p.m. After losing track of the truck, Valdes was spotted again running up Central Street.

Valdes then unknowingly approached the car of an undercover police officer and allegedly got in the passenger seat. Walsh said once Valdes realized officers were getting closer, he left the car.

Police were able to take Valdes into custody on Ashmun Street, where they allegedly found 14 bags of crack cocaine in his possession.

Valdes is being charged with possession to distribute a class B substance, breaking and entering a vehicle at night, resisting arrest, and two default warrants.