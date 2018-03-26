Springfield city leaders vote to keep recreational pot moratorium in place

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council Monday night unanimously voted to keep a moratorium in place until September 30.

The city’s planning board had originally recommended a moratorium through the end of the year.

The state will issue recreational marijuana licenses in July.

22News spoke with City Council President Orlando Ramos who said waiting until October will help them establish the city’s regulations.

“That’s one of the reasons that we need a moratorium because we need to figure out what the process is going to look like,” Ramos told 22News. “Different municipalities have come up with different ways of giving out those licenses. We have to decide whether we want to establish a permitting process, whether or not we want to have a licensing process.”

Springfield is one of several western Massachusetts cities to impose a moratorium.

Recreational pot shops are set to open July 1 statewide, unless city or town has a moratorium in place.