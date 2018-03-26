Springfield church opening doors to mother facing deportation

Click here to watch a live stream of the news conference on your mobile device.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A church in Springfield has opened its doors to a mother who is facing deportation.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Pioneer Valley Project, a group of clergy leaders and members of the Springfield Interfaith Sanctuary Coalition are scheduled to hold a news conference Monday morning to inform ICE officials that South Congregational Church has invited the woman and her two children into sanctuary.

“At South Congregational United Church of Christ we understand that we are called upon to love our neighbor and welcome the stranger among us,” said Rev. Tom Gerstenlauer of South Congregational Church. “We stand with Gisella as an act of faith in the face of injustice, and as partners in building the beloved community of God.”

The Pioneer Valley Project says Gisella arrived in the United states from Peru in 2001, and married an American citizen in 2005.

