RMV services: What can be done online?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a three-day shutdown, RMV services are back up and running. 22News is working for you with what services are available online, so that you can spend less time in line.

Start your license or ID application online and get ready to go before you visit a Service Center or #AAA branch. pic.twitter.com/vLzB8NssmO — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) March 26, 2018

RMV services available online

Apply for a learner’s permit, Mass ID, Liquor ID, School Pupil Certificate, Instructor Credential, Vehicle Inspector Credential

Out of state license conversion

Renew a driver’s license, Mass ID, School Pupil Certificate, Instructor Credential, Vehicle Inspector Credential

Replace a driver’s license, learner’s permit, Mass ID, Liquor ID, School Pupil Certificate, Instructor Credential, Vehicle Inspector Credential, Placard

Renew, cancel, replace registration and check registration status

Replace title, get title and lienholder information

Order a special plate

Pay license and road test fees, schedule a road test

Pay a citation, court filing fee, reinstatement fees

Enroll as an organ donor

Change address/contacts

Request a crash report

Add an endorsement to CDL, Downgrade from CDL to license

Self-certify a commercial license

Prove lawful presence

Public driving record request

If you can’t finish any of the above questions online, you will be provided with a complete application and list of required documents that you will need to bring with you to the RMV to finish the process.

Starting March 26, Massachusetts residents will need documents showing U.S. citizenship or lawful presence as required by federal and state law to obtain a standard Massachusetts Driver’s License/ID and a REAL ID Massachusetts Driver’s License ID card.

REAL IDs are available to Massachusetts residents beginning March 26. After October 2020, you will need either a REAL ID or a password to fly in the U.S and to enter certain federal buildings. You must go to a RMV location to obtain a REAL ID.

