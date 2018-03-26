RMV services: What can be done online?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a three-day shutdown, RMV services are back up and running. 22News is working for you with what services are available online, so that you can spend less time in line.
RMV services available online
- Apply for a learner’s permit, Mass ID, Liquor ID, School Pupil Certificate, Instructor Credential, Vehicle Inspector Credential
- Out of state license conversion
- Renew a driver’s license, Mass ID, School Pupil Certificate, Instructor Credential, Vehicle Inspector Credential
- Replace a driver’s license, learner’s permit, Mass ID, Liquor ID, School Pupil Certificate, Instructor Credential, Vehicle Inspector Credential, Placard
- Renew, cancel, replace registration and check registration status
- Replace title, get title and lienholder information
- Order a special plate
- Pay license and road test fees, schedule a road test
- Pay a citation, court filing fee, reinstatement fees
- Enroll as an organ donor
- Change address/contacts
- Request a crash report
- Add an endorsement to CDL, Downgrade from CDL to license
- Self-certify a commercial license
- Prove lawful presence
- Public driving record request
If you can’t finish any of the above questions online, you will be provided with a complete application and list of required documents that you will need to bring with you to the RMV to finish the process.
Starting March 26, Massachusetts residents will need documents showing U.S. citizenship or lawful presence as required by federal and state law to obtain a standard Massachusetts Driver’s License/ID and a REAL ID Massachusetts Driver’s License ID card.
REAL IDs are available to Massachusetts residents beginning March 26. After October 2020, you will need either a REAL ID or a password to fly in the U.S and to enter certain federal buildings. You must go to a RMV location to obtain a REAL ID.