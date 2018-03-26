RMV services coming back online Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday and through the weekend, the services of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles were unavailable. That means not only were residents unable to visit the registry in person, they were also unable to complete transactions online, and were not even able to get their vehicles inspected.

But starting at 8:00 Monday morning, those services will once again be available.

The outage was caused by a computer system upgrade, with the RMV installing its new ATLAS program. ATLAS is expected to provide customers with a quicker and easier experience both at the RMV and online. The software will also introduce the new Real ID licensing protocols and online services.

Over the weekend, 22News visited Welker Tire in Springfield, where about 30 cars are typically inspected each day. Because of the three-day shutdown, many inspection stations plan on handling some extra customers Monday. You could also potentially see longer lines at the RMV.