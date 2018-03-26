Wareham Police: Mom overdoses, crashes with son in back seat

WAREHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts woman crashed her car overdosing on heroin while her 3-year-old son was in the back seat.

Authorities found the woman in Wareham Friday afternoon after her car struck some bushes and a snow bank. Police say the 34-year-old was slumped over the steering wheel, and she had to be revived with the opioid reversal drug naloxone.

The child was unharmed. Police say he was taken to a police station so relatives could pick him up.

The woman has been hospitalized.

Authorities say the woman is facing several charges including driving under the influence, child endangerment and failure to properly restrain a child under 5.