(CW) – Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are transported into the animated world of Scooby Doo where they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery.

Robert Singer directed the episode written by Jim Krieg & Jeremy Adams (#1316). The episode airs on March 29, 2018.

