Pet Corner: Daisy

Name: Daisy

Breed: Chihuahua, short coat mix

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year

Color: Black

Daisy came to Dakin because her person was moving and couldn’t bring her along. She is a young dog who enjoys taking her walks every day, but also enjoys a great snuggle session! Daisy loves to play with other dogs that she knows, and she is friendly toward strangers, especially children. In her last home she was a bed cuddler and slept with her person under the covers. Daisy would love to go on hikes with her new family and has lots of energy – and love – to offer. Come meet her at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

