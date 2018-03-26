Off-roading in Bear Hole is illegal

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WLWP) – The West Springfield Environmental Committee is reminding residents they could be fined hundreds of dollars for off-roading in Bear Hole.

The committee posted pictures of tire tracks going around the gates and boulders that block four-wheel drives and ATVS from the conservation area.

An environmental committee member said trucks cars and four-wheelers can cause long lasting damage to the trails.

And if you’re caught off-roading in Bear Hole, it’ll cost you.



“West Springfield police do have mountain bike patrols and vehicle patrols that keep an eye on Bear Hole,” said Todd. “So it’s a $300 fine and possible impediment.”



Bear Hole is also equipped with trail cams that can record vehicles that are off-roading illegally.