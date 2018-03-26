Many hoping for change after nationwide March For Our Lives events

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A change in gun laws has been a top priority for many Americans, and some think marches like the ones that took place this weekend may bring that change.

Millions across the country participated in March for Our Lives demonstrations Saturday, including thousands in western Massachusetts.

Rally participants were demanding safety for our school children, and an end to gun violence and mass shootings in schools.

“I think that people are getting out and they are coming together,” Jasmen Jordan from Northampton said. “They want their voices to be heard and I think that’s how you erupt change, you can’t just sit back and be quiet.”

The student-led march was inspired by last month’s mass shooting that left seventeen dead and many others wounded at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Peter Fritz from Seattle, Washington said he’s worried about his young son’s safety once he starts school. He said these rallies show how much people care.

“It’s the first time that we’ve seen actual outrage that lasts more than a day or two after a shooting,” Fritz said. “But it’s going to take a lot of time because its the younger generation and I think they are really dedicated to this.”

Northampton resident Joe Penkoski told 22News change can’t come soon enough.

“They’re doing a good by what they are doing but unfortunately I don’t think it will sink in right away to these people in Washington,” Penkoski said.

With an estimated two million marching across the country Saturday, it was the country’s largest student protest ever.