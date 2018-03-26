Man facing multiple gun and drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested 22-year-old Raul Devers early Sunday morning on multiple gun and drug charges.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the suspect was pulled over by officers on West Street for having a headlight out.

As officers walked up to the car, they could allegedly see the driver attempting to hide something under the seat. The officers then ordered Devers out of the car as they noticed a gun holstered to the driver.

Officers found a loaded gun with a high capacity magazine, oxycodone, and marijuana in the car. Officers also found more than $2,100 on Devers.

Devers is charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a class B drug, motor vehicle lights violation, and possession of a high capacity feeding device.