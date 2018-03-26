Ludlow voters considering new school, senior center

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow residents are deciding a ballot question that would replace two existing elementary schools with a new one.

A “yes” vote on Ballot Question 2 means that the Chapin Street and Veterans Park elementary schools would be replaced by a new $60 million school, which would be built on the Chapin Street site.

Half of the money to build the school would come from the Massachusetts School Building Authority; an entity that provides state funding to communities to help communities replace aging schools. Both Chapin and Veterans Park are more than 50 years old.

If the project is approved, the new school would open by September of 2021, with the old school demolished by July of 2022. Parking and athletic fields would go up where the current Chapin Street School now stands. The new school would house students in grades 2-5, as well as the school district’s offices.

In addition to the school vote, Ludlow voters are also considering a ballot question that would bring about the construction of a new $10 million senior center.

Polls are open Monday from 10:00 to 8:00.