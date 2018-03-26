Jane The Virgin – Staying Connected with the Fans

(CW) – Ivonne Coll, Diane Guerrero and Andrea Navedo share their appreciation for their fans.

Jane the Virgin returns to The CW Springfield on April 6th!

After Jane (Gina Rodriguez), Rafael (Justin Baldoni), Petra (Yael Grobglas) and JR (guest star Rosario Dawson) all go out together, Jane is bothered to learn that JR doesn’t like her. Jane and Rafael brush off a big relationship moment, but they both try to make up for it in different ways.

Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is nervous to tell Darci (guest star Justina Machado) that he is no longer able to be a “Danny” so he uses Xo (Andrea Navedo) as a scapegoat landing him in hot water with both Xo and Darci. Meanwhile, Jane helps Alba (Ivonne Coll) secretly prepare for the biggest test in her life.

Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Paul Sciarrotta (#415).

