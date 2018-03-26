Hundreds to gather Tuesday in celebration of “a new Springfield”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people will gather at City Stage Tuesday to celebrate what they are calling “a new Springfield.”

City officials say “The New Springfield” is made up of several large infrastructure and economic development projects.

Projects like MGM Springfield’s casino, Union Station’s redevelopment, the addition of Hartford to Springfield commuter rail service, a new South End Community Center, and a new senior center.

Chief Economic Development Officer Kevin Kennedy told 22News everything they’ve talked about doing has been done, so Tuesday at 4PM at City Stage, hundreds will celebrate “The New Springfield.”

22News asked Kennedy how he thinks these projects will benefit the city, “This should translate frankly, into more food, beverage and entertainment options. That should also translate into millennials really liking more market rate housing in the downtown and hopefully it snowballs into an awful lot of economic activity.”

As for the projects still in the works, new police kiosk and a substation for the downtown and the revitalization of the Paramount Theater.

Kennedy told 22News, Springfield should see an increase of about 10 and a half million new visitors each year.