SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke woman escaped serious injuries after her SUV went off a bridge and end up in a brook in South Hadley.



South Hadley Police Chief Steven Parantela told 22News the 56-year-old woman’s car hit the guardrail on the bridge over Bachelor Brook.

The woman’s SUV left Route 116 and ended up in the water.

Chief Parantela said she was able to get of the vehicle on her own.

She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.