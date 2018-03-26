Greenfield man charged with breaking and entering, animal cruelty

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield man is facing several charges after he allegedly tried to break into someone’s home, kicked his own dog, and urinated all over the floor of a hospital.

According to Greenfield police, 47-year-old Andrew Thompson tied his dog to a railing outside a victim’s apartment Saturday afternoon and tried to get inside. When the victim refused to let Thompson in, he allegedly kicked the door, causing the door knob and other pieces to break off.

Police say Thompson left the area with his dog after the victim struck Thompson in the head with a wooden bat to protect himself.

While looking for Thompson, a Greenfield police officer was flagged down by someone who said they saw a man kicking his dog three times, causing it to yelp. He was eventually arrested and taken to the hospital, where police say he was throwing punches, screaming, and urinating all over the floor.

Thompson has been charged with breaking and entering with felonious intent, vandalizing property, animal cruelty, assault and battery on a person with a disability, and disorderly conduct. Greenfield police say Thompson’s two dogs were taken into protective custody by an animal control officer.