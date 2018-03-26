Greenfield awarded $375K to improve conditions for cyclists, pedestrians

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield was awarded $375,070 to fund projects to improve travel for cyclists and walking pedestrians.

The money comes from the latest round of Complete Streets funding awards from the Baker-Polito Administration’s Department of Transportation.

According to Governor Charlie Baker, the Complete Streets program “enables our municipal partners to improve their roadways, sidewalks, multi-use paths and intersections, so that our infrastructure works for everyone, whether they are driving, cycling, walking or using public transit.”

The city will use the money to put new bike lanes and sidewalks in key areas. Massachusetts Department of Transportation Spokesperson Patrick Marvin said Greenfield will add a bike lane and a “shared-use path” along Colrain Street, build a new on-street bike lanes on River Street and Mills Street, add a new sidewalk to Laurel Street, and put a new bike lane on Allen Street.

The Complete Streets Program began in 2016 and has awarded various cities across Massachusetts with a total of $23.2 million.

Also receiving funding from the Complete Streets Program in the latest round of awards are Longmeadow, which will receive $202,142; Easthampton, which will receive $217,445; and Springfield, which will receive $365,022.