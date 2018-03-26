Friendly’s on East Main Street in Westfield closed

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Friendly’s restaurant in Westfield has closed its doors.

In a statement sent to 22News, Friendly’s confirmed that the 431 East Main Street restaurant closed on Sunday, and that “the restaurant will cease operations, effective immediately.”

No further details were available about the closing. The company added that “Friendly’s in Westfield values its guests and thanks them for their patronage.”

Friendly’s closed their restaurant on Newton Street in South Hadley back in February.