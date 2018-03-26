Dr. Phil – “‘Help, Dr. Phil! My father has extreme Munchausen and it’s destroying our family'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Carl, a former firefighter EMT, says he can’t seem to pick up the pieces after a tragic car accident 20 years ago that left one of his daughters dead and the other three heartbroken.

His oldest daughter, Melody, wrote to the show claiming her father has “extreme Munchausen.” She says he recently told the family that he had four heart attacks in four days and his liver is dead from liver cancer.

His youngest daughter, Hilary, says she is run ragged helping him the most with his ailments.

Meanwhile, Heather, his middle daughter, says she has already established serious boundaries with her father.

Carl’s sister, Teri, says she has also felt the fallout of Carl’s medical mayhem and she’s very concerned about her nieces.

The family comes together to confront Carl, and to see if they all can return to health.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Carl, a former firefighter EMT, says he’s in the fight of his life due to numerous health issues. #DrPhil https://t.co/DsApHoyV0t — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) March 26, 2018

Melody claims her father has “extreme Munchausen.” How does he respond when confronted by his family? #DrPhil

Full story: https://t.co/8B2xhrkkQR pic.twitter.com/lHe2dDGHla — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) March 26, 2018