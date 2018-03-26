Did you unknowingly give Facebook permission to save your call logs and messages?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Facebook has confirmed it has been saving call logs and text messages of millions of messenger app users.

Android messenger app users may have unknowingly given Facebook permission to keep their text messages and call logs on their phone.

You can switch the setting sharing messages and call logs by going to App permissions on your phone, going to Facebook, and switching SMS and Phone to “off.”

But iPhone users are also questioning their privacy on Facebook.

“I think generally it’s a concern,” Kevin Hagen of Ludlow told 22News. “You know I think users generally click through those agreements so they can get tot heir apps and talk to their friends.”

The recording of mobile phone call logs and texts is not believed to have impacted those using the app on iPhones.