Dakin Humane Society receives grant to help fund low cost spay and neuter program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society announced on Monday that they are now the recipient of a grant that will help fund their low cost spay and neuter program.

According Dakin Humane Society Spokesperson Lee Chambers, the “I’m Animal Friendly” license plate program is a grant from the Massachusetts Animal Coalition.

The Massachusetts Animal Coalition is an organization committed to decreasing animal homelessness, neglect, abuse, and abuse across Massachusetts.

The funds from the sales of the license plates are distributed to organizations annually who show a need for the funds and offer low-cost spay and neuter services.

Chambers also said since Dakin opened in 2009 nearly 80,000 spay and neuter surgeries have been performed.

The license plates can be purchased at http://www.petplate.org.