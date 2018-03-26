Crisped rice and marshmallow Easter baskets

Michelle Olanyk, owner of Mo’s Fudge Factor, taught us how to make Easter nests with marshmallow rice treats.
Ingredients:
- 4 Tbsp butter
- 6 cups mini marshmallows
- 6 cups rice krispies
- Non stick spray
Directions:
- Melt butter in a large sacepan, add marshmallows and stir until all the marshmallows are melted and smooth.
- Remove from heat and add krispies, stir until all the krispies are completely covered in the marshmallow.
- Spray muffin tin and spoon with non stick spray. Portion krispies into muffin tin and press the centers down to make the nest shape.
- Once muffin pan is full allow krispies to cool for a half an hour.
- Use a knife to loosen the edges of the nests from the pan and pop them out.
- Decorate with Easter candy. Chocolate or sprinkles and serve.