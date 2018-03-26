Crisped rice and marshmallow Easter baskets

By Published: Updated:

Michelle Olanyk, owner of Mo’s Fudge Factor, taught us how to make Easter nests with marshmallow rice treats.

Ingredients:

  • 4 Tbsp butter
  • 6 cups mini marshmallows
  • 6 cups rice krispies
  • Non stick spray

Directions:

  • Melt butter in a large sacepan, add marshmallows and stir until all the marshmallows are melted and smooth.
  • Remove from heat and add krispies, stir until all the krispies are completely covered in the marshmallow.
  • Spray muffin tin and spoon with non stick spray. Portion krispies into muffin tin and press the centers down to make the nest shape.
  • Once muffin pan is full allow krispies to cool for a half an hour.
  • Use a knife to loosen the edges of the nests from the pan and pop them out.
  • Decorate with Easter candy. Chocolate or sprinkles and serve.

Related Posts