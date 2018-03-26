Credit Card Loyalty: Time To Shop Around?

(NBC News) A new report from CreditCards.com Says hanging onto your old credit card is probably not a good idea.

“We found that about 50 million people said that they have never changed their credit card,” says CreditCards.com senior analyst Matt Schulz.

Another 20 million say it’s been at least 10 years since they changed. That means they’re probably missing out, because cash-back or reward cards are so much more popular and generous now.

Schulz says millennials are one group that’s already figured out.

“Chances are that they were changing it from their training wheel card which might have had crummy rewards, high fees and high interest rate to a card that fits their life better,” he says.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2GrM2UI