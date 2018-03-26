Consequences for skipping jury duty in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Reporting for jury duty is important for our legal system, but what happens if you don’t show up?

It turns out, many cases don’t go to trial, but you could be fined.

“We all have to pitch in and do our part, so I definitely think it’s important to report for jury duty”, says Nashua, New Hampshire resident Dean Kennedy

According to the Massachusetts Office of the Jury Commissioner, around 20,000 people don’t show up for jury duty every year. 2.5% of them don’t respond to a summons or any follow-up notices.

Serving on a jury is actually the backbone of our criminal justice system.

“Without a jury to hear the trials the criminal justice system actually falls apart,” says Springfield attorney Matthew Hutchinson. “My clients are innocent sometimes in these charges and there’s no way to prove that they’re innocent unless we have the jury that will listen to these facts.”

If you don’t show, there may be a price to pay. The first time you’ll get a failure to appear notice telling you to reschedule your date.

If you don’t respond,you’ll get a notice of delinquency. Eventually, a warrant could be issued for your arrest.

“I think penalties are a waste of time,” says Springfield attorney Peter Slepchuck. “You really don’t want people who don’t want to be there. What you really want to do is educate people and let them know and realize how important it is to partake in the system.”

Hutchinson told 22News that if you end up going to your jury duty, the district attorney may take that into consideration when it comes to dealing with your criminal prosecution.

In his experience, you may have to pay a maximum fine of $2,000.