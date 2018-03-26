Chicopee police looking to identify credit card theft suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking for a man suspected of stealing credit cards from a woman that offered him a ride.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the victim was flagged down by the suspect on March 17. The woman then offered the man a ride and let him use her cell phone.

During the car ride, the woman was involved in an accident. Wilk said that shortly after the accident, she discovered her credit cards had been used at various locations in the Williamansett section of Chicopee. The woman was able to identify the man in surveillance footage at Family Dollar on Meadow Street, where her card was used.

Police ask anyone who may recognize the man to contact Chicopee police at 413-594-1740.

Police also advised people to be cautious when approached for rides or being asked for favors from strangers. Wilk said, “While it is a kinda and caring gesture, we do not recommend ever letting someone who flags you down use your phone, or give them a ride.”