Cease and desist order issued for Youthful Expressions in Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A cease and desist order has been issued to Youthful Expressions at the Eastfield Mall following a large disturbance on Saturday.

In a news release, the City of Springfield said Mayor Domenic Sarno has requested for an entertainment hearing be held for Youthful Expressions.

“If the establishment is to continue it must be done properly in order to stop any type of discord and potential public safety issues to the patrons of the Eastfield Mall,” the release says.

Mayor Sarno is hoping Youthful Expressions will work with the city to create a safe environment and if they refuse to comply, continued actions should be expected.