Body of missing Pittsfield man found near West Street

HANCOCK, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after the body of a missing Pittsfield man was found in Hancock Monday afternoon.

In a news release, the Berkshire District Attorney’s office told 22News the body of 66-year-old Dan Lewis, who was reported missing Saturday evening, was found about a quarter mile past the locked gate at the end of West Street after 4 p.m.

Investigators say Lewis’ death does not appear to be suspicious, according to the DA’s office.

Lewis was last seen near a home at the intersection of Dalton and Plastic Avenues.

Initial reports stated that Lewis may have been heading to Stephentown, NY, where he had previously lived or Hinsdale, where he grew up.

The investigation is being handled by State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and by members of the Pittsfield Police Department.