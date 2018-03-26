Bill would raise dollar threshold for felony larceny to $1,200

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts may soon change its approach on the way it prosecutes those who steal.

Massachusetts lawmakers are looking at increasing the dollar threshold for which larceny is considered a felony.

Currently under state law, larceny of $250 or less is considered a misdemeanor, which most likely wouldn’t result in any jail time.

However, a bill was approved by the legislative committee last week, raising the threshold for felony larceny from $250, up to $1,200.

The $250 threshold has been in effect in Massachusetts since 1987.

One local business believes the increase in an advantage for thieves.

“If the threshold was raised to $1,200, that would encourage people to steal multiple pieces instead of maybe just one,” Michele Howes, of Footbeats for Women said.

Only two states have a lower felony larceny threshold than Massachusetts.

The bill still needs to go to the House of Representatives for approval.