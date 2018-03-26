Amherst and UMass facing difficulties in fixing potholes

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass is aware of the potholes on and near their Amherst campus and they’re working on filling in as may as possible.

In the last couple of weeks the university has used 41 tons of paving material to fix its roads including University Drive and Commonwealth Avenue.

The weather has played a factor in how much they can repair. Temperatures dipping below freezing at night, has made the job more difficult.

One UMass student told 22News she wants to see more work being put in.

“It’s not just a monetary issue here for the students and residents of Amherst,” Catherine Lefebvre said. “It’s really the consideration of kind of maintaining your facilities.”

Another road near the campus that has its fair share of potholes is North Pleasant Street. However, the university is not responsible for that stretch of street.

The Amherst Department of Public Works is responsible for town roads. They said the warmer weather will help speed up the process of fixing the potholes.