(WOAI/NBC News) A 4-year-old Texas boy is dead after he was attacked by his family’s dog.

Noah Trevino, 4, was pronounced dead after being airlifted to San Antonio’s University Hospital.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the 4-year-old was in the backyard Sunday with the family dog, when the “large mix breed” dog bit him on the neck. His uncle told police that he went outside and the family started CPR to resuscitate the child.

