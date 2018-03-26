22News anchor Tamara Sacharczyk returns to her high school to talk to students

EASTLONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow High School graduate, 22News anchor and I-team reporter Tamara Sacharczyk returned to her high school Monday.

Tamara spoke to the students about what it’s like to be a broadcast journalist, including the day-to-day responsibilities such as pitching a story, setting up interviews, shooting video, and editing the final product by deadline.

22News spoke to one student about what they’ve learned from their journalism class so far.

“Getting used to going out and talking to people, a lot of kids are scared to..,” Sebastian O’Neil told 22News, “…they don’t want to interrupt people but you just gotta have like that open mindness to go out and be able to talk to people.That’s why I took this class.”

The class Tamara spoke to was the very first journalism class she took in high school.