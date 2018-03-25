Warmer weather could flare up spring allergies next week

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Spring season usually means allergies start flaring up. 22News looks at when your allergies could really start acting up.

Have you been feeling stuffy? Or maybe your nose has been running, it could be your allergies beginning to flare up!

According to pollen.com top allergens are maple, mulberry, and juniper. The weather is the main reason your allergies become a problem, especially this time of the year.

General Manager of G&H Landscaping, Bill Golaski, told 22News, “Temperatures stuff starts happening when temperatures get up in the 55 degree range and that’s when plants start to take off with growth and blooming.”

Pollen likes dry and warm weather and that’s what we will be feeling especially into next week.

The next couple of days the allergy forecast is medium to high here in western Massachusetts.Rain usually helps to wash the pollen out of the air and bring relief to people who have allergies.

As we continue into the spring season, a tip to help relieve your symptoms is changing your clothes as you come into your house. This will prevent pollen from getting into your home.